WATCH: A Guy Tries To Steal The Olympic Torch And Fails Miserably

As the Olympic torch was passing through Gravesend, Kent, England, a 17-year-old man ran right at the torchbearer in an attempt to steal the torch, according to the Herald Sun.



The teenager, however, failed horribly. Security immediately swarmed him and the torchbearer, Anna Skora, essentially side-stepped the intruder.

Update: An astute commenter points out that the teenager was yelling “Allahu Akbar,” which is Arabic for “God is Great.”

Watch the Olympic torch theft attempt below:

