A Guy Used The IPhone He Stole To Post A Selfie To His Victim's Facebook Profile

It’s another cautionary tale in selfies gone wrong.

Courtney Jiles had her car broken into last weekend. In the car’s center console was an iPhone 4 she had planned to give to her father, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, but the phone was stolen.

When Jiles later logged onto her Facebook account, she saw a selfie, presumably taken by the person who swiped her phone.

“He had accidentally logged on to my Facebook instead of his when he turned it on and posted it to my Facebook instead of his own,” she said. “Very dumb criminal but works out for me I guess.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies have been forwarded the picture and are investigating the incident.

The stolen phone selfie — which the alleged thief uploaded to Jiles’ Facebook account with the caption “Earlymornin selfy lol” — is just another example of the ridiculous lengths people are going to to take pictures of themselves. A man in Mexico City accidentally killed himself taking a selfie with a loaded gun last week, and another man was trampled while taking a selfie with a bull during a festival in France last month.

