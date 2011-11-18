Man Sues Southwest Saying He Is Owed 45 Free Drinks

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Chicago man who collected dozens of unexpirable free drinks coupons is outraged that Southwest has decided to cancel them.Adam Levitt took on the national carrier after its announcement on August 1, 2010 that it would no longer honour free drink coupons, Reuters reported.



For years Levitt had purchased coupons as a loyal member of Southwest’s premium “Business Select” program. Now the 45 coupons he’d stashed in his desk drawer were rendered completely worthless.

Levitt called Southwest’s move a “breach of contract,” attaching copies of the coupons and seeking class-action status in the suit.

“Southwest decided that it would make more money — improve its ‘bottom-line’ — by choosing not to honour the coupons that consumers had already paid and bargained for,” said the complaint Levitt filed on Wednesday.

Vice president of cabin services Mike Hafner responded on the company’s blog that they “owe it to our employees, customers, and shareholders to find ways to operate smarter.”

Don’t let Southwest get you down. Click here to see 7 rules for saving on holiday travel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.