Is An Ex-Goldman Sachs Gal Responsible For An Elizabeth Warren "Smear Campaign?"

There’s been a series of fierce editorials in the WSJ aimed at Elizabeth Warren recently, and Zach Carter at Huffington Post thinks it’s because of one of the WSJ’s editorial writers, Mary Kissel.



Kissel has “been closely involved with the paper’s recent attacks on Elizabeth Warren…[and] is readying another piece critical of Warren and the new consumer agency,” Carter reported.

Her last job was working for Goldman Sachs.

Here an example of the alleged “smear campaign” in action:

In an editorial, titled “More Mortgage Mischief: Elizabeth Warren revs up her Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” the piece accuses Warren’s agency of extorting mortgage servicers: “The bureau itself is trying to extend its reach by extorting billions of dollars from private mortgage servicers, regulating their business by fiat, and stalling a U.S. housing market recovery.”

In the same editorial, the writer takes a swipe at Warren for unfairly punishing banks: “White House special assistant Elizabeth Warren [has] spotted a political opening to smack the banks one more time and dole out $20 billion to potential voters in 2012.”

Kissel worked for Goldman in New York and London for three years as a fixed income research and capital markets specialist, between 1999 and 2002.

She hooked up with the WSJ in 2004 as a writer for the Heard in Asia column, and from 2005 to 2010, she was based in Hong Kong as the editorial page editor of the Journal’s Asia edition.

Someone who’s close to Warren told HuffPo:

There has definitely been an uptick in attacks on her and on the agency over the past few weeks, it’s hard to imagine it hasn’t been well-coordinated by somebody. The smear campaign by The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board this week includes the most unfactual and outrageous hit pieces on her yet.

Kissel isn’t the only Goldman banker about whom rumours are circulating, the big one is about the big guy >

