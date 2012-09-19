Guy Gets Knocked Out Cold By Flying Mattress On Wall Street

A source who works on Wall Street just told Business Insider that a man was hit by a mattress moments ago that was apparently tossed out the window of a nearby residential building.



Our source said when he stepped outside he noticed a big crowd of people watching police and first aid personnel helping a man, who appeared to be unconscious.

According to our source, the incident happened on Broad Street and Exchange Place and an ambulance had to take him away.

We put in a call to DCPI and will update as warranted.

Check out this shot that was Tweeted by @OMG_ITSHIM. The Twitter user said “Someone throws a mattress outside the window on wall street n Knocks out a guy.”

* If you have any additional information or photos, feel free to reach out to [email protected]

Photo: Twitter.com/OMG_ITSHIM

