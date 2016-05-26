A guy flipped a bottle for his school talent show, and the crowd reaction was insane

School talent shows are a time for students to show off their skills or special abilities in front of their peers.

Sometimes all it takes is a simple, well-practiced trick, some luck and a rowdy crowd to be the best on the day.

Senior student Michael Senatore of Ardrey Kell High School in North Carolina took the stage on Tuesday for his school’s talent show.

His act was to try to successfully land a water bottle flip.

To say the crowd went wild would be an understatement.

“I flipped a water bottle for my senior talent show today. I’d say it went well,” he wrote on his Facebook.

Watch it here.

