A Gunman Attacked A Boat In Eastern Sydney On New Years Day

Rose Bay Wharf/Wikicommons

A gunman reportedly sprayed a boat with bullets, attacking the vessel as it came into Rose Bay Wharf in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs on New Years Day.

A Fairfax Media report says the man allegedly attacked the boat, aiming for the captain with up to ten shots before fleeing through the Royal Sydney Golf Course.

Police are investigating whether the assailant was linked to another gun related crime. A man was found at Bondi Beach two hours after the alleged attack with a bullet wound to his back.

