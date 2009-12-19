How Wall Street Censors The Internet





Every office worker in America wastes some of their business day online. Wall Street just tries to make its employees waste less.

In principle, that makes sense. Should staffers be looking at last night’s party pictures on Facebook? Probably not.

Taking a break by checking TMZ.com for the latest Tiger Woods’ birdies? Iffy. Watching streaming European soccer games at Justin.tv? Same.

But what about scheduling an appointment over Gmail? Or reading about financial news and Wall Street gossip on Dealbreaker or Business Insider?

Wall Street blocks plenty of sites, and not all of them are that scary. In particular, censoring sites like ours seems ill advised — don’t you need to know what your competition is reading about you (not to mention all our good analysis)?

Citigroup

permalink=”citigroup-1″

title=”Citigroup”

content=”

Blocked: Facebook, Gmail, other personal email sites (Hotmail, Yahoo). Fantasy sports sites like RealTime.

Accessible: Youtube, Dealbreaker, entertainment sites (PerezHilton.com, People.com), news sites with streaming media including local and national network websites (CNBC, CNN).

While Gmail is blocked, other Google products like Reader and Finance work.

LinkedIn is open, but 'Inbox' messages are inaccessible.

Other rules: 'My work Blackberry cannot do Blackberry messenger nor can it make calls. The internet browser also runs on a security policy so sites are blocked through that as well. You can't download anything,' says one employee.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/3d7a6c791f97b649e6aaee00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

Nomura

permalink=”nomura-2″

title=”Nomura”

content=”

Blocked: Facebook, Gmail

Accessible: Dealbreaker, Business Insider

Other rules: Cell phone use is fine although there may be an official policy against it — 'No one really gives a sh-t about that,' says one employee.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b280ceb00000000005c4226/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”morgan-stanley-3″

title=”Morgan Stanley”

content=”

Blocked: Facebook, Gmail

Dealbreaker has been blocked in the past, but accessibility is unclear now. Maybe it was briefly blocked for good reporting: a person laid off last year 'found out that the round of layoffs that claimed me would happen from Dealbreaker before hearing the official word from management!'

Accessible: Unclear.

Other rules: Unclear.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b280bfa0000000000fae7da/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”merrill-lynch-4″

title=”Merrill Lynch”

content=”

Blocked: Merrill briefly blocked Business Insider in early 2009 in retaliation for negative Clusterstock coverage, but it was later unblocked after we complained.

Accessible: Unclear.

Other rules: Unclear.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abd318cb037fc5f19d57c95/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

UBS

permalink=”ubs-5″

title=”UBS”

content=”

Blocked: Most videos sites, like Youtube; Facebook; all personal email (Gmail, Hotmail); all fantasy sports sites; music and entertainment sites (hiphopgame.com, Hot97.com); Evite; dating sites (eHarmony, Match.com)

Accessible: C-Span, Business Insider, Dealbreaker, ESPN.com

Other rules: 'Even links that are questionable are blocked,' says a source at the bank. 'Porn, sports, entertainment — pretty strict.'

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abd320c8e5f33326e67669a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bank-of-america-6″

title=”Bank of America”

content=”

Blocked: Facebook, Gmail and 'all forms of email;' Gawker; Dealbreaker and anything else considered a 'blog.'

Accessible: Business Insider, WSJ, the New York Times, Bloomberg…

Other rules: No porn at Bank of America. We hear cell phones aren't really monitored, 'I think cell phones are prohibited but it's tough not to speak on the phone occasionally,' but work blackberries are. They have the same restrictions as the desktops. What really 'sucks big time' though, is the multiple levels of red tape they have to go through to trade stocks.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2935df00000000004df04f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”goldman-sachs-7″

title=”Goldman Sachs”

content=”

Blocked: Gmail; Facebook. Commenting on Dealbreaker has been blocked in the past.

Accessible: Business Insider, Tumblr blogs



Other rules: No taking personal cell phone calls while in the office, especially on the trading floors.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b13d2a80000000000129d91/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”credit-suisse-8″

title=”Credit Suisse”

content=”

Blocked: Gmail, Facebook – 'all that stuff.'

Accessible: Business Insider, news websites, and porn! (although, 'no one would do that')

Other rules: Blackberries have the same rules as desktops.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1950240000000000995b29/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”john-hancock-9″

title=”John Hancock”

content=”

Blocked: Tumblr blogs, Facebook, 'most other social networking and blog sites'

Accessible: Business Insider

Other rules: Unclear

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa6b1633dd4c53979948c07/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”oppenheimer-10″

title=”Oppenheimer”

content=”

Blocked: Blocks nothing

Accessible: Everything

Other rules: N/A

Image: Wikipedia

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2bd3ad00000000008219f1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rbs-citizens-bank-11″

title=”RBS Citizens Bank”

content=”

Blocked: RBS 'used to block nothing but now they are starting to block basically everything,' says a source. 'Most blogs, personal email, social networking, and gaming sites have been victims.'

Accessible: Unclear

Other rules: 'Thank goodness for mobile phones!'

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b150c9c00000000005b91ce/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”thinkorswim-12″

title=”Thinkorswim”

content=”

Blocked: Blocks nothing.

Accessible: Everything.

Other rules: N/A

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2bd5990000000000a39fbf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

Fidelity

permalink=”fidelity-13″

title=”Fidelity”

content=”

Blocked: Unclear.

Accessible: Unclear.

Other rules: Fidelity recently fired four employees for playing fantasy football on Yahoo, thereby violating a policy on betting at the office (a $20 per person pool).

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2935f700000000008c1246/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”point-us-in-the-right-direction-14″

title=”Point us in the right direction”

Tell us who else blocks what: lde[email protected] and [email protected] or call 646-484-6660.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa66eb249fe3a0d74838d2d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-15″

title=”See Also”

content=”Where Wall Street Gets Drunk“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d487a000000000030f9cc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

