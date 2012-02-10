A Guide To The Horrible Youth Unemployment Mess In Europe

Photo: AP Images

Earlier today, we learned that Greece’s unemployment surged to 20.9 per cent. However, the youth unemployment rate spiked to 48 per cent.In fact, a colossal 5.493 million youth were unemployed in December, according to latest data from Eurostat. And the EU saw its overall youth unemployment rate at 22.1 per cent.



The European crisis has obviously hit the under-25 age group hard, since 3.29 million of these youth are in the euro area.

We drew on the latest data from Eurostat to give a sense of Europe’s massive unemployment problem. 16 countries on this list have a youth unemployment rate higher than the EU 27-country average.

