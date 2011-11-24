A Guide To (Not) Working On Wall Street Over Thanksgiving

Photo: Dave Sag / Flickr

Right now may be the most dangerous 24 hours for a young investment banker.Managing Directors are talking to clients. There are deals that need to get done before the end of year. Not much time left.



Which means that someone is going to get stuck working on Thanksgiving. If you’re not careful, it could be you.

The first thing to remember is that you must never admit you are planning on being in town at all over the next few days. It’s probably best to just say you booked a plane for Wednesday morning. Even if your family lives in New York City, you must claim you are getting out of town.

If you feel bad about telling lies about your location, remember that the people who are asking you about your holiday plans are lying to you. They will tell you that you won’t miss Thanksgiving dinner. That it will just be a couple of hours of work. That you’ll only have to “pop” into office for a few hours.

None of this is true. You’re only defence is your ability to leave town or convince others that you have already left. In fact, you should probably leave the office right now.

Trust me on this. A few years ago I described how the day goes when you work on Thanksgiving. It isn’t pretty.

