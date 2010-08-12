Tired Of The Dismal US Market? Here's A Primer On Investing In Emerging Markets

Right now, U.S. equity investors are wondering if they’ll ever see growth in their portfolios again as a “lost decade” looms for American growth.
But there is an alternative in countries like Turkey, China, Brazil, South Korea, India, and Mexico. The MSCI Emerging Markets index climbed 73% in 2009 (versus a moderate 25% increase in the S&P 500 index).
And while flashbacks of the 1994 Mexico crisis, or the 1998 Russia meltdown, or the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, or the 2001 Argentina debt crisis may still loom large in your investing psyche, these past failures are no reason to write off the Emerging Markets as a poor investment sector altogether.
For the personal investor, BI gives you a personal guide to investing in the developed world of tomorrow.
In 2010, an estimated $708 billion of private capital will flow into Emerging Markets portfolio investments. While this may be down from the pre-crisis peak of $1.277 billion in 2007, the figure's still worlds away from the $223 billion invested in 2000.
Emerging market bonds are trading today with an average spread of 148 basis points, down drastically from a 865 bp average in 2008 (as measured by J.P. Morgan's EMBI+ index of dollar-denominated bonds).
Morgan Stanley predicts that developing countries will account for 36% of the world's GDP (as opposed to 21% in 1999).
Indonesia's deficit will be 31% of its GDP in 2010. Turkey's figure floats around 50% (according to IMF estimates). US gross debt stands to become 93% of its GDP.
The tricky thing with Emerging Market equities and bonds is the fact that many of the available securities aren't dollar denominated, which makes access difficult for you as a retail investor. While firms with more consistent cash flows and a history of investor confidence may list American Depository Receipts (ADR) on the NYSE or NASDAQ (and some choose to list on European exchanges), the vast majority of EM enterprises have chosen to list shares exclusively in regional exchanges. And in many cases, they also haven't issued dollar-denominated debt.
So unless you do want to spend some time rifting through the 10-K reports of individual firms and doing your homework on the macroeconomic and political factors impacting a company's governance and future revenue performance, you're best off buying into mutual funds and ETF's with exposure in these developing markets. Take a look at the MSCI Emerging Markets index (and its country and region-specific indices), and then scope around iShares.com.
Brazil, Russia, India, China -- you've been hearing these heavyweight names for a while. And for good reason -- their GDP growth, expansion of export capacities, aggressive and ubiquitous IPO listings, and strength of sovereign funds have made them the envy of emerging and frontier markets everywhere. And arguably, they are the Too Big To Fail specimens of the developing world.
But these nations come with their own trappings. Brazil, while clearly a power player in Latin America, still faces political instability and the dicey prospect of compromising the mile-wide gap between the have's and the have-not's (not to mention their GDP grew by an average of 3.2% between 2002 and 2006). China still struggles to reform their accounting practices and grapples with perceptions of rich offering valuations. Russia is still in the beginning stages of establishing the rule of law within their economic infrastructure. And India also stands accused of hosting a vastly volatile equities market and has yet to tackle issues of social and geographic inequity within its borders.
As the market for EM securities grows and matures, investors already have their sights set on a new group of global players.
The 'Next 11', a group of nations with increasing clout in the global market, are now becoming the green shoots watch as seasoned fund managers look to increase their EM assets. Who are they?
- Middle East: Turkey, Iran
- Asia: South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh
- Latin America: Mexico
- Africa: Nigeria and Egypt
This list excludes the rising stars of Eastern Europe (especially Poland), but the overall theme is one of enormous growth potential. Many of these nations still have relatively low fiscal debt-to-GDP ratios, are engaging in proactive political and macroeconomic reforms, are encouraging sustainable domestic demand from internal consumption, and increasingly, boast strong gains in the equity markets (Ukraine's PFTS Stock Exchange spiked 1,350% within the last decade and Peruvian stocks rose 660% within the same time frame).
Yes, these rising stars are susceptible to the same weaknesses plaguing the BRICs, but they are becoming increasingly attractive locales for investment prospects.
Imagine China and India to be what America was in the yonder years of Twain, or what England was back during the days of Dickens.
The rise of cities and its associated confluence of wealth, human capital, social ills, and cultural mystifications has long been a cornerstone of development, and this trend is no different in Emerging Markets today.
Imagine: in the next decades, hundreds of millions of people will be packing their bags to seek their fortunes in developing cities. With them comes the need for sound infrastructure in urban locations, housing to accommodate the newcomers, consumer products and services galore to feed their middle class prospects, and increased healthcare provisions. Look for stocks and ETF's invested in these sectors.
With development comes a rising middle class and one that's hungry to spend its income away on comforts and status symbols that have only come to market recently. Many of the BRICs other EM hot spots have deliberately held down interest rates and eased access to consumer and institutional credit.
And this means an explosion of consumer spending -- and your chance to cash in on the shares gains of retail firms, credit card providers, consumer banks, companies manufacturing personal appliances, and mobile service providers.
Investment picks: Lojas Renner (SAO:LREN3), Sinopharm Holding Co. (HKG:1099), Commercial International Bank ADR (PINK:CIBEY), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi ADR (PINK:TKYVY) S&P Global Consumer Staples Sector Index Fund (KXI)
While the US real estate market may still be recovering at a sluggish pace, residential and commercial construction in developing nations show encouraging signs of sustainable growth as the swelling ranks of the middle class (and the wealthy) begin taking out loans to purchase first homes, second homes, and property for investment purposes.
Yes, the speculations of housing bubbles and poor investment choices have plagued real estate markets like those in China, but housing brokerages, construction materials firms, and property development companies are still worth your time, and your dime.
Investment picks: SOHO China (HKG:0410)
Look out for accelerated infrastructure and energy spending. Akin to the America's 19th century railroad boom, Emerging Market nations are spending voraciously on highway construction, subway expansions, railway route mapping, and airline assembly.
And in the same vein of increasing net worth and burgeoning wealth coffers, EM citizens are also looking to increase energy consumption at a seemingly exponential pace. This means more oil expeditions, but also forays into clean energy research and green ventures.
Investment Picks: Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PZE), Sichuan Expressway Company (SHA:601107), S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund (EMIF)
Investing in Emerging Markets comes with its associated risks, beyond the common argument of increased volatility (although the same argument could apply to US credit and equity markets over the last decade):
- Inefficient market and a lack of liquidity (if you're afraid of this, invest actively in ETF's and securities listed on US exchanges)
- Lack of transparency, reporting standards (for filing prospecti and annual reports), and auditing methodology standards
- Quality of management
- Uncertain ability for EM firms to move out of manufacturing and raw materials and into the service industries
- Greater income and social inequity disparities
- Shaky political regimes, ambiguous rule of law, and lackluster intellectual property standards
Watch out for these risks, but again, don't let them dissuade you from entering the EM investing game.
