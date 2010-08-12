Tired Of The Dismal US Market? Here's A Primer On Investing In Emerging Markets

Right now, U.S. equity investors are wondering if they’ll ever see growth in their portfolios again as a “lost decade” looms for American growth.



But there is an alternative in countries like Turkey, China, Brazil, South Korea, India, and Mexico. The MSCI Emerging Markets index climbed 73% in 2009 (versus a moderate 25% increase in the S&P 500 index).

And while flashbacks of the 1994 Mexico crisis, or the 1998 Russia meltdown, or the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, or the 2001 Argentina debt crisis may still loom large in your investing psyche, these past failures are no reason to write off the Emerging Markets as a poor investment sector altogether.

For the personal investor, BI gives you a personal guide to investing in the developed world of tomorrow.

