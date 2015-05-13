A quick guide to business etiquette around the world

Business customs vary tremendously around the world.

CT Business Travel created a helpful infographic that breaks down different business customs around the world.

This infographic explains everything from how firm a handshake should be in different countries around the world to how people should be addressed. It also discusses food etiquette, body language, and style of communications.

In Denmark, for example, you’re expected to finish your plate at business meals. And in Russia, smiling is a sign of insincerity. Meanwhile, in Israel the typical work week is Sunday to Thursday so don’t expect to conduct business on a Friday.

See the full infographic below to learn more about these cultural differences.

