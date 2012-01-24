A Guide On How To Build A Proper Brand On Facebook

Matt Lynley
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Most brands out there spend their time trying to acquire a ton of fans, hoping to convert them to paying customers.But at the DLD conference in Munich today, Buddy Media and ComScore released a study that has a different approach: focus on the friends of your fans.

Those friends represent a huge, untapped market for brands, which can acquire a ton of new traffic if they can convert them to paying customers.

We got our hands on the whole presentation from the DLD conference. Here it is.

Here we go!

Naturally, social media is pretty important when it comes to marketing.

Facebook is insanely popular and is still the best approach to picking up new customers.

There are a lot of different approaches to promoting content on Facebook...

...like adding gift recommendations to fan pages.

But most of the action still happens on Facebook's News Feed.

There could be a disconnect between who's a fan on Facebook and who's an actual customer.

Brands have to remember to convert fans into additional exposure to potential customers.

Right now, most revenue comes from paid user acquisition, like display advertising.

Over time, the number of friends of fans you can reach will take off.

Friends of a fan on Facebook tend to have pretty similar characteristics to the fan...

...which is leading to more traffic that you can convert to paying customers.

Here's the bottom line.

Some brands know exactly how to work it...

