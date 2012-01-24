A Guide On How To Build A Proper Brand On Facebook

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Most brands out there spend their time trying to acquire a ton of fans, hoping to convert them to paying customers.But at the DLD conference in Munich today, Buddy Media and ComScore released a study that has a different approach: focus on the friends of your fans.
Those friends represent a huge, untapped market for brands, which can acquire a ton of new traffic if they can convert them to paying customers.
We got our hands on the whole presentation from the DLD conference. Here it is.
