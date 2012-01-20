If You've Played Online Bingo, You Could Have Been Helping Launder Millions In Drug Money

Photo: Bingoton Millonario

The most prolific drug dealer in Central America is a Guatemalan woman with a bingo website, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury (via You’ve Been Sanctioned).As the incredibly violent and profitable Mexican drug cartels increase their grip on the Central American corridor, the U.S. has decided to go after the big fish in each country in an attempt to break the chain.



In this case, Marllory Dadiana Chacon Rossell and three other individuals and four businesses

were sanctioned and had their U.S. assets frozen.

Marllory Chacon’s business took place on two fronts: shipping thousands of kilos of cocaine through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico into the United States; and laundering tens of millions of dollars through her poorly-designed family-oriented Bingo website.

It will be interesting to see how newly elected Guatemalan president Otto Perez Molina handles the situation, considering his recent suggestion to decriminalize drugs in the region. Molina came to power pledging to fight crime with an iron fist.

