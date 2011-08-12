A Group of Workers Wins $7M Lottery The Same Day They Are Laid-Off

SMART technology in Ontario, Canada

Photo: Google Maps

On the same day that a group of plant workers received their laid-off notices, they — luckily — won several millions of dollars.In the lottery-winning group, 10 out of the 18 employees were told they were part of the 200 people who would be discharged by SMART technology, reported CNC News in Canada.



Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation confirmed that the winning $7 million Lotto 6/49 ticket was shared by a group of people from Ottawa.

SMART technology, a manufacturing plant, said on Wednesday it is planning on shifting manufacturing to Mexico.

