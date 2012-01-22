A Group Of Schools In Sweden Is Abandoning Classrooms Entirely

Meredith Galante
A new school system in Sweden eliminated all of its classrooms in favour of an environment that fosters children’s “curiosity and creativity.”Vittra, which runs 30 schools in Sweden, wanted learning to take place everywhere in its schools — so it threw out the “old-school” thinking of straight desks in a line in a four-walled classroom (via GOOD).

Vittra most-recently opened Telefonplan School, in Stockholm. Architect Rosan Bosch designed the school so children could work independently in opened-spaces while lounging, or go to “the village” to work on group-projects.

All of the furniture in the school, which looks like a lot of squiggles, is meant to aid students in engaging in conversation while working on projects.

The school is non-traditional in every sense: there are no letter grades and students learn in groups at their level, not necessarily by age.

Admission to the school is free, as long as the child has a personal number (like a social security number) and one of the child’s parents is a Swedish tax payer.

At the top of The Mountain is a platform and lookout post.

Watch a film inside The Cave.

Here's The Lunch Club. Students are encouraged to eat and work here.

In the Window Pods, there's room for individual work, while getting some natural light and being within reach of a classmate for help.

Near the tree are small tables for group-work.

This is The Village, where students meet to work on group projects.

Every child has a lap top in the Vittra Schools.

Feel free to jump, yell or bust a move in The Dance Hall.

Here's one of the original renderings for the school.

Here's the floor plan of the school.

