A Group Of Ex-Billabong Execs Are Setting Up A Rival Surfwear Brand

Former Billabong CEO Derek O’Neill is reportedly recruiting his former colleagues to help set up a rival surfwear brand, after being ousted from the company with a $2.5 million payout in May last year.

Sue Mitchell of the AFR reports that O’Neill has joined Billabong’s former American head Paul Naude in a new venture.

O’Neill spent 20 years at Billabong; Naude spent 15 years at the company.

According to the Fin, Naude and O’Neill are recruiting senior Billabong executives after already having poached:

Terry Strumpf, former VP of merchandising and design, and president of the Xcel brand;Rob McCarty, senior design director;

Vince de la Pena, VP of the VonZiper eyewear brand; and

Karen Sarver, VP of administration.

There’s more on the Fin.

