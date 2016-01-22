The CEOs of these British sharing economy startups are hoping to hit the big time in the US

Love Home Swap Love Home Swap founder and CEO Debbie Wosskow.

CEOs and founders from some of Britain’s most promising sharing economy and on demand companies are hoping to penetrate the US market off the back of a government-backed “trade mission” to San Francisco next week.

Sharing economy companies provide platforms that allows the public to let out their goods or services in exchange for a fee. Uber and Airbnb are arguably the biggest firms operating in this space but there are several British companies that are gaining traction and raising large funding rounds from big name investors.

The transatlantic trip, which is being organised by UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) in conjunction with Tech City UK, is designed to offer British sharing economy startups the opportunity to meet with key players in the industries they operate in, as well as to “foster collaboration” between British and American businesses.

Debbie Wosskow, CEO and founder of home exchange platform Love Home Swap, and Alex Depledge, cofounder of on demand cleaning service Hassle.com are among the 10 entrepreneurs that are due to go on the trip.

While in San Francisco, the cohort will meet with Silicon Valley executives from firms like eBay and startup executives from companies like TaskRabbit. It’s believed that they will also get the opportunity to pitch their companies to venture capitalists.

The following founders and CEOs are planning to attend:

