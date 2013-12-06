28 Asylum Seekers Made It To Christmas Island Without Being Detected

Immigration minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Getty

A group of asylum seekers made it to Christmas Island, where the Australian government has an immigration detention centre, without being detected.

An ABC News report says the 28 people were living on a beach and only discovered when residents saw them walking on a main road which leads into town.

Reportedly they arrived on Monday after their boat sank, with their presence casting doubt on the success of the Coalition’s border protection policy.

14 of the individuals have been found, and a search for the remaining people had been scheduled to begin at first light this morning.

The immigration minister’s weekly briefing is today. Scott Morrison has released a statement saying: “Details of the incident are not clear at this point and persons who were involved in this incident are being questioned by island agencies.”

There is more here.

