If You've Got A Bank Of America Horror Story, This New Tumblr Is All Ears

If no press is bad press, then Bank of America is having a red letter day year.In the latest affront to America’s largest lender, a legion of activists from the Rainforest Activist Network (RAN) recently made their way around San Francisco slapping stickers that denounce the bank’s alleged shortcomings on every ATM they could get their hands on.



The message reads: “Stop doing business with Bank of America until they start behaving responsibly.”

Of course, RAN wouldn’t have gone to all that trouble if they didn’t have something to plug. The group just launched a Tumblr site dedicated to tracking the much-maligned bank’s shortcomings.

fuelled by reader submissions, the site is chock-full of everything from personal accounts of BoA customers who decided to ditch the bank to news articles on continuing investigations into alleged mortgage to force-place insurance fraud.

“We’ve received so many submissions it’s clear to us that this website was badly needed. There are lots of grievances to be aired with regard to how Bank of America is conducting its business these days, as it turns out,” the group says.

As of press time, BoA hadn’t returned a request to comment on the campaign.

If you’ve got a gripe about the bank, you can submit stories here.

Of course, if you’d rather take the traditional route to rant, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is your best bet. Now that it’s up and running at full-speed, the watchdog is taking complaints from consumers on a host of financial products, including mortgages, credit cards, and student loans online.

To file a complaint or share your story, visit the site and click the “How Do I…” tab. Below, you’ll find links for all their user-friendly comment forms.

