This Greek Banker Who Became A Taxi Driver Is Why Greece Is The Butt Of Everyone's Jokes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dimitris Anastasopoulos used to be a wealth manager for Greek families. Then Greece ran out of money, couldn’t pay back its debt, and Germany had to bail them out. And in exchange for the bailout, Germany has insisted on keeping the Euro very strong, which has been disadvantageous for Greece.



Now Dimitris Anastasopoulos is a cab driver with an obvious bone to pick with Germany. And he’s picking it loudly and hilariously.

Anastasopoulos told MSN News:

“I have agreed to talk to the media so I could tell other countries, to those who lent us money, that we have already paid by buying their products.

“They need to stop treating us like thieves.

“It is not the fault of the Greeks that they became the butt of Europe’s jokes, it’s the fault of the politicians. All these years, they did nothing.”

So Dimitris is talking to the media about how Greece shouldn’t be the butt of jokes. And meanwhile, everything he says will make you laugh.

He says he used to sell loans, right out of college, and the banks he worked for approved 8 or 9 out of 10 loans. Hilarious, given what’s happened.

Then he goes, “I was a very good salesman. People would buy anything on credit — homes, cars, holidays. Some would even put their groceries on their credit card.” Switch the order of those two sentences. Hysterical.

Now Dimitris has to drive around tourists, who are mainly from Germany, which is kind of sick irony.

And then comes his punchline.

“For my part, I tell all my friends to stop buying BMWs and Mercedes.”

