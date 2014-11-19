A Great White Shark Has Been Caught In Nets Off Sydney's Most Famous Beach

Getty/Dan Kitwood

A Great White Shark has been caught in the nets off the coast of Bondi Beach.

The male shark, about 2.5 metres in length, was found dead during a routine patrol today, news.com.au reported.

“The shark was found during routine inspections by specialist contractors who carry out operations as part of the NSW Shark Meshing Program,” a spokesperson for the NSW Department of Primary Industries said.

Contractors check the nets for marine life around three times a week, depending on sea conditions.

