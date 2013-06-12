A Graphic Designer Took The Leaked PRISM Slides And Made Them Look Much Better

The leaked Powerpoint presentation detailing a classified program called PRISM — which appears to acquire information from the servers of nine of the biggest internet companies — got shredded for how shoddy the slides are.



Emiland De Cubber, freelance presentation designer, published this slideshow with the message: “Dear NSA, You Can do whatever you want with my data. But not with my eyes.”

Last week Holly Allen and Chad Lorenz of Slate took a crack at it as well.

(h/t @kevinroose)

