This graph from Citi’s Steve Englander nicely breakds down the way Japanese households allocate their money vs. US households.



As you can see, the Japanese put WAY more of their wealth into deposits in the bank, leaving only a tiny slice left over for bonds and equities. That differs greatly from the US on the top line.

Photo: Citi

