A Grandpa Figure More Charming Than Buffet: Awesome Details About The Life Of Hedge Funder Michael Steinhardt

Move over Warren Buffet.Michael Steinhardt, the former hedge funder who founded Steinhardt, Fine, Berkowitz & Co is the charming old investor to focus on right now.



The Wall Street Journal uncovered a number of lovely lifestyle quirks about Steinhardt when they profiled him recently.

His wife watches his weight for him. He asked her, could I have an oatmeal cookie? “Suffer!” she said (jokingly, but we don’t think he got the cookie).

He keeps a zoo. It’s in his backyard. His pets are zebras, camels, llamas and albino wallabies.

He can mimic “the low honk of a capybara” (it’s a large rodent from Central and South America)

When a capybara wandered over to Steinhardt and honked, Steinhardt honked back and said (to the reporter) “And that’s what he has to say!”

He (or maybe one of his six house managers) makes his own jam

He also has a white llama, Angel, who he talks to. “Angel poked his head out [of a barn stall] curiously. “Hello! Hello! How do you do?” Mr. Steinhardt cooed softly as Angel snuffled against his face.”

He loves plants (Martha Stewart says he buys “everything”) and keeps them in a greenhouse that is also home to squirrel monkeys and African ducks.

He also has a 1 acre aviary with a brook that houses over 76 types of waterfowl

His Bedford estate also has an eight-acre Japanese maple garden. He’s currently planning a 13-acre fruit orchard.

He has a mustache.

He reads a nursery catalogue entitled “Arrowhead Alpines.”

It all makes past allegations that his funds were involved in the Salomon Brothers Treasury bond auction scandal seem quite out place. Well he settled for $40 million with the SEC and Justice department so that’s at least long in the past.

See a video where Steinhardt criticises Jewish leaders for not doing enough –>

Read the full (delightful) article in the WSJ –>

