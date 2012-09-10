HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Modern Condo On The Upper East Side For Just Under $20 Million

Meredith Galante
An upscale condo on the Upper East Side with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms is on sale for $19.9 million.The condo spans three floors inside a limestone mansion. The building has a doorman.

The home is a short walk to Central Park.

Welcome to E. 65th Street.

Architect Richard Perry and designer Jonathan Adler paired to renovate the apartment.

You must put 10 per cent down to purchase this home.

The dining room receives a lot of natural light.

There's an AMX system that controls every tech feature. There are even hidden speakers.

The apartment spans 6,500 square feet.

The dark cabinets and white walls are a nice contrast.

There's a one-of-a-kind hydraulic elevator that opens on each floor, but you can use the stairs, too.

The master bedroom has 12'9

It also spans 500 square feet.

This bedroom has access to a terrace.

The bathroom is dramatic, and looks like a museum.

This room is great for siblings.

This makeup station looks like it was built for a princess.

The condo also boasts a 970-square-foot roof deck.

