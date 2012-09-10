HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Modern Condo On The Upper East Side For Just Under $20 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
An upscale condo on the Upper East Side with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms is on sale for $19.9 million.The condo spans three floors inside a limestone mansion. The building has a doorman.
The home is a short walk to Central Park.
There's a one-of-a-kind hydraulic elevator that opens on each floor, but you can use the stairs, too.
