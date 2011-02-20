It's Certain: A Government Shutdown Is Coming In Just Two Weeks

Photo:

Barring some sort of deus ex machina, it seems certain that a government shutdown is coming in just two weeks (March 4, when the existing temporary funding bill runs out).After the GOP-led house passed its bill in the early hours of Saturday morning, the spending debate moves to the Democrat-controlled Senate, which will pass a totally different bill that the House would never approve. But, as WaPo notes, the Senate is on break all next week, which means there will be just four working days to hammer out an agreement.



That is really unlikely, since Speaker Boehner has said his side won’t even agree to very short-term stopgap measures, as has sometimes been done in the past.

Yes, this is happening.

