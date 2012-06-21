A Gorgeous Hamptons Villa Built By Hedge Funder Phil Falcone Is On Sale For $3.15 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

The founder of hedge fund Harbinger Capital, Phil Falcone, built this house and then sold it in 2005. He’s since moved on to bigger and better real estate, but this 4 bedroom, 4 bath is incredible none-the-less (h/t WSJ).The Sag Harbor Italian-style villa sits on 1.3 acres of land, and boasts a heated pool with a waterfall, two master bedrooms, a juliet balcony and 30 foot ceilings in the entrance and living room.



Deborah Srb at Sotheby’s has the listing.

