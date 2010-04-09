Googler Rips Apple's New iAd

Photo: Associated Press

After Apple announced its new mobile ad format we reached out to a source who works on ad products for Google to get a take.Our source admits a bias, but adds, “I am representing the views of my customers.”



Here’s a few problems that jumped out right away with the iAds from our source’s perspective:

Creative agencies build ads in Flash. There is no comparable tool for creating HTML5 creatives. There is no “IDE” for this. So those ads looked great in the presentation but the odds are that Apple (or Quattro) built them custom for the clients. How does this scale to hundreds of campaigns?

As a media agency (e.g. Publicis, Havas, etc) how do I determine the right targeting, etc to execute the buy to my satisfaction. Since this is a close ad network run by Apple I guess you’ll just have to trust them that they’re giving you a media plan that meets your objectives. “I want to reach young men who are interested in sports” –> how does this get translated into a media plan? If Apple does all the work, then how does an agency add any value to the process?

How would I measure results? It’s not clear what metrics Apple will provide advertisers. Whatever they are, they won’t be a) audited; b) comparable against anything else; c) integrated into the systems advertisers use to measure overall results.

Oh, also, how will these ads be priced exactly? Will it be an auction like AdWords? Or will it be a rate card Apple controls?

