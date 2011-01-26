A Googler's Guide To The 10 Most Powerful Googlers Under New CEO Larry Page

A source close to the CEO tells us Page's primary focus will be on products.

Everything else we should expect him to delegate. He's not a micro manager like Steve Jobs, for example.

'He's not that kind of controlling guy. Larry just wants to set the main vision and then you go do it. And damn it if you don't come back with the right thing. Then shame on you,' says an ex-Googler.

Larry's real challenge will be dealing with people. He doesn't like to. CEOs usually have to.

The good news is that other tech titans who put people off with their personalities include Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg.