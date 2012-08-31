A Googler Hits The Nail Right On The Head About The Future Of Mobile Ads

Tim Reis, head of mobile display for Google, stopped by our Mobile Advertising Conference this month and explained why mobile ads are the next big thing.



We think Reis hits the nail right on the head when he says that cell phones are “extraordinarily personal devices” and therefore must be treated as such by advertisers.

In order to break into a consumer’s “circle of trust,” mobile advertisers can’t spam or mislead its targeted audience while also providing something that benefits them.

Watch below to find out why mobile ads are the next big thing:

