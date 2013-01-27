A Google Trends Chart For The Word 'Investing' Says It All

Joe Weisenthal

Are we at the moment where the retail investor is finally going to get into stocks again?

If so, here’s a fun chart that might be worth keeping an eye on.

It’s a Google Trends search volume chart for the word “investing.”

Talk about being in secular decline.

Searchers for the term are about a 3rd as heavy as where they were in 2004. Keep an eye on this one.

And here’s one for the term ‘Online Trading’

