A Google Trends Chart For The Word 'Investing' Says It All

Are we at the moment where the retail investor is finally going to get into stocks again?



If so, here’s a fun chart that might be worth keeping an eye on.

It’s a Google Trends search volume chart for the word “investing.”

Talk about being in secular decline.

Searchers for the term are about a 3rd as heavy as where they were in 2004. Keep an eye on this one.

And here’s one for the term ‘Online Trading’

