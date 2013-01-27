A Google Trends Chart For The Word 'Investing' Says It All

Are we at the moment where the retail investor is finally going to get into stocks again?
If so, here’s a fun chart that might be worth keeping an eye on.
It’s a Google Trends search volume chart for the word “investing.”
Talk about being in secular decline.
Searchers for the term are about a 3rd as heavy as where they were in 2004. Keep an eye on this one.
And here’s one for the term ‘Online Trading’
