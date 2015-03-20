A former Google and Square engineer just sold his $14 million Brooklyn mansion

In what could be a record for Brooklyn, former Google and Square engineer Peter Mattis has sold his six-bedroom home overlooking Prospect Park.
The home was previously listed for $US14 million and is currently in contract. The most expensive home to ever sell in Brooklyn was Truman Capote’s former mansion, which sold for $US12.5 million in 2012.
The Mattis family purchased the 6,865-square-foot townhouse from actors Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany in 2008. They paid $US8.45 million for the home and spent years completing an extensive renovation of its interiors.
Mattis was working as a software engineer at Google at the time, but he found that the company’s neighbourhood in Manhattan wasn’t a great place to raise a family.
“I hear people complain about the strollers in Park Slope,” he told the New York Times in 2009. “But try taking a stroller out in SoHo. SoHo is not exactly family-friendly.”
After Google, Mattis went on to a software engineer job at Square. He’s currently the VP of engineering at Cockroach Labs.
Mattis also cofounded photo-messaging company Viewfinder and is known for his work on the GNU Image Manipulation Program.
The 6,865-square-foot home was built in 1899. The exterior, which has been extensively restored, features large arched windows and a direct view onto Prospect Park.
The Mattis family did an extensive renovation of the home's interiors shortly after buying it in 2008.
A formal dining room has ceilings some 12 feet tall. A manual dumbwaiter in the connected butler's pantry transports things from the dining room to the kitchen.
The kitchen, located on the basement floor of the home, has an enormous marble island, interesting light fixture, and two ovens.
There's another pleasant sitting area on the same floor, on the other side of the dressing room. It has a fireplace and a balcony.
Upstairs on the fourth floor, there's a bedroom and another guest room that's been set up as a playroom.
