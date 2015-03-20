A former Google and Square engineer just sold his $14 million Brooklyn mansion

Douglas Elliman Real Estate The living room has many original details.

In what could be a record for Brooklyn, former Google and Square engineer Peter Mattis has sold his six-bedroom home overlooking Prospect Park.

The home was previously listed for $US14 million and is currently in contract. The most expensive home to ever sell in Brooklyn was Truman Capote’s former mansion, which sold for $US12.5 million in 2012.

The Mattis family purchased the 6,865-square-foot townhouse from actors Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany in 2008. They paid $US8.45 million for the home and spent years completing an extensive renovation of its interiors.

Mattis was working as a software engineer at Google at the time, but he found that the company’s neighbourhood in Manhattan wasn’t a great place to raise a family.

“I hear people complain about the strollers in Park Slope,” he told the New York Times in 2009. “But try taking a stroller out in SoHo. SoHo is not exactly family-friendly.”

After Google, Mattis went on to a software engineer job at Square. He’s currently the VP of engineering at Cockroach Labs.

Mattis also cofounded photo-messaging company Viewfinder and is known for his work on the GNU Image Manipulation Program.

