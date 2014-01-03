A Good Year For Billionaires As Gina Makes Bloomberg's World's 100 Richest People List

Getty/ Paul Kane

Bill Gates may be trying to give his fortune away, but it seems to keep coming back, with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index once again anointing Microsoft’s founder the world’s richest person at the end of 2013.

He took the title from Mexican investor Carlos Slim back in May, Bloomberg says.

Bloomberg estimates that Gates’ did best out of the billionaires club last year, with his fortune rising by $15.8 billion to $78.5 billion. Microsoft shares rose by 40 per cent, but Gates has less than a quarter of his wealth invested in the software company. The rest is in companies as diverse as the Canadian National Railway Co., Four Seasons Hotels and the photo company Corbis.

Collectively, the rich had a great year, with the top 300 seeing their collective net worth rise by $524 billion to $3.7 trillion as 2013 ended.

Of the 300, just 70 registered a net loss.

Bloomberg notes that global stocks had their best gains since 2009, with companies in the S&P 500 adding $3.7 trillion to their value in 2013.

Australian miner Gina Rinehart was the only Australian to make the top 200, in 61st place, with $15.2 billion. She was one of the 70 losers, down 18.2% or $3.4 billion.

Australian-born US citizen Rupert Murdoch had a good year, gaining $2.3 billion to come in at 81st place with $15 billion in the piggy bank.

To see where you rank, check out Bloomberg Billionaires.

