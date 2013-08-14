This Is Actually A Very Good Idea For Making The Hyperloop A Reality

Buzzfeed founder Jonah Peretti tweeted out a good idea for making the Hyperloop a reality.

The prototype Hyperloop should travel between Los Angeles and Los Vegas and the Casinos should pay for it

— Jonah Peretti (@peretti) August 13, 2013

Peretti was probably joking, but this idea actually has some merit.

Building a Hyperloop that goes from Los Angeles to San Francisco is a pretty intense endeavour.

Building a baby-loop from Las Vegas to Los Angeles would require less land, and therefore, hopefully less time. As Peretti notes, Casinos in Las Vegas would benefit, so they should be supportive.

We could even see people visiting Las Vegas riding on the Hyperloop as a ride.

The Hyperloop, in case you’re unfamiliar, is a super fast form of transportation dreamt up by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It’s a capsule that rides on air shot through a metal tube. Musk believes it would only take 30 minutes to go from Los Angeles to San Francisco on the Hyperloop.

From Los Angeles to Las Vegas would probably only take 20 minutes.

This would be a perfect proof-of-concept idea to show the Hyperloop can be a reality.

