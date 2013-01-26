Mercedes Provided More Than 70 Cars To Be Destroyed In 'A Good Day To Die Hard'

When the fifth instalment of “Die Hard” comes up Valentine’s Day, there will be a lot destruction, explosions, and seriously totaled Mercedes.



Mercedes-Benz revealed a behind-the-scenes look showing they lent more than 70 vehicles consisting of its C-Class, G-Class, Unimog, Sprinter, and Zetros for car chases, crashes, and complete annihilation.

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a closer look at the specific cars you’ll see in the film.

Unimog, which John McClane (Bruce Willis) will drive near the beginning:

Photo: YouTube screencap

A Sprinter McClane’s son will show up inside:

Photo: YouTube screencap

