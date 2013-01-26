Mercedes Provided More Than 70 Cars To Be Destroyed In 'A Good Day To Die Hard'

Kirsten Acuna

When the fifth instalment of “Die Hard” comes up Valentine’s Day, there will be a lot destruction, explosions, and seriously totaled Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz revealed a behind-the-scenes look showing they lent more than 70 vehicles consisting of its C-Class, G-Class, Unimog, Sprinter, and Zetros for car chases, crashes, and complete annihilation. 

Check out the video:

Here’s a closer look at the specific cars you’ll see in the film. 

Unimog, which John McClane (Bruce Willis) will drive near the beginning:

unimog good day to die hard

Photo: YouTube screencap

A Sprinter McClane’s son will show up inside:

sprinter good day to die hard

Photo: YouTube screencap

