Bruce Willis Will Be Joined By An Adopted Son For The Next instalment Of Die Hard

Bruce Willis is set to return as the hard-nosed detective John McClane, and it looks like he’ll be joined by an adopted son in this sequel.



Actors Aaron Paul, Ben Foster, Paul Dano, and Milo Ventimiglia will be testing for the role next week. Fox has also reportedly shown interest in Paul Walker, although he is not expected to test for the role. It would seem strange that McClane would have an adopted son, given the relationship arc with his wife, Holly Gennaro, (Bonnie Bedelia) and no earlier mentions. Of course, Willis and the producers have a lot on their plates to get not only this latest (5th) instalment out, but also a planned 6th.

John Moore is directing A Good Day to Die Hard from a screenplay by Skip Woods.

Little is known about the plot of A Good Day to Die Hard, except that it will be set in Russia. Production is scheduled to start in early 2012 and will come to theatres February 14, 2013. The film is directed by John Moore.

