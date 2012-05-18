A Goldman Sachs Managing Director Sold This Gorgeous Neoclassical Townhouse For $5 Million

Lisa Du
Garden Place

Photo: Streeteasy

Goldman Sachs Managing Director Daniel Shefter sold his Brooklyn townhouse earlier this week for $5 million, according to The Real Deal.After the townhouse spent 18 months on the market and had its original asking price of $5.5 million pushed down twice, the sale actually closed $50,000 above the $4.95 million asking price.

Although the townhouse has a neoclassical style and looks very antique, it’s got modern amenities like heated floors. It’s also located in a neighbourhood where a lot of Wall Streeters live, according to The Real Deal.

Pretty sweet, eh?

Here's the exterior of the townhouse.

It's got shade, not bad.

The inside looks like an antique abode.

Here's the living room which opens into the kitchen.

Close up of the kitchen.

A room with a fireplace.

The top floors look a lot different from the bottom.

This more modern room has a fireplace too.

Here's the spacious back yard.

