A Goldman Sachs Managing Director Sold This Gorgeous Neoclassical Townhouse For $5 Million

Photo: Streeteasy
Goldman Sachs Managing Director Daniel Shefter sold his Brooklyn townhouse earlier this week for $5 million, according to The Real Deal.After the townhouse spent 18 months on the market and had its original asking price of $5.5 million pushed down twice, the sale actually closed $50,000 above the $4.95 million asking price.
Although the townhouse has a neoclassical style and looks very antique, it’s got modern amenities like heated floors. It’s also located in a neighbourhood where a lot of Wall Streeters live, according to The Real Deal.
Pretty sweet, eh?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.