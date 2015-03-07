A Goldman Sachs analyst alleges the firm wouldn't pay her bonus once she said she was pregnant

A current analyst at Goldman Sachs is suing the company for gender discrimination over pay and promotion, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The analyst is Sonia Pereiro-Mendez, an executive director specializing in distressed investments, according to her LinkedIn. In the lawsuit, Pereiro-Mendez claimed that Goldman Sachs denied her bonuses and opportunities because of her first pregnancy.

The judge dismissed allegations that other male colleagues received better opportunities from the company, but will allow her to pursue claims about a 2010 bonus, Bloomberg reported. Pereiro-Mendez made $US700,000 including bonus in 2010.

In the lawsuit, Pereiro-Mendez said she was left out of meetings and client dinners, and was told she would be getting no bonus in 2012, months after she told management that she was pregnant.

Pereiro-Mendez joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 and now works in London.

Goldman Sachs has denied Pereiro-Mendez’s claims, and said her performance from 2010 on lagged well behind her colleagues. The firm said her 2010 performance ranked in the bottom 25 per cent of the company. Pereiro-Mendez also did not receive bonuses in 2011 and 2013, when Goldman Sachs said her performance ranked in the bottom 10 per cent.

According to The Independent, Pereiro-Mendez is now pregnant with her second child.

