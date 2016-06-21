A 'Golden Girls'-themed restaurant is about to hit NYC

Michael J. LaRue, thank you for being a friend.

Rue La Rue Café, a “Golden Girls”-themed restaurant, is set to open in New York City in September, according to DNAInfo.

“The Golden Girls,” a sitcom that told the story of four older women who lived together, was one of the most popular TV shows in the ’80s and early ’90s.

Now, the show will live on in a new NYC restaurant.

Michael J. LaRue, the owner of the new restaurant, is opening this throwback-eatery in honour of the late Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Devereaux in the show.

LaRue was a close friend of the beloved actress, so he inherited her personal belongings and memorabilia. He plans to decorate the restaurant with her items and use her piano to make live music in the cafe.

The menu will consist of soups, wraps, salads, desserts, baked treats, wine and cheesecake — all of which are in theme with “The Golden Girls.”

Betty White, the only surviving Golden Girl, will also be in attendance at the grand opening in early September.



