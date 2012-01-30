A 'Golden Cross' Is About To Appear In The S&P 500...

Photo: The Chart Store
Fans of technical analysis, take note.A ‘golden cross’ appears imminent in the S&P 500. What this means is the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average. It’s frequently seen as an auspicious trend.
Ron Greiss of The Chart Store sent us a big set of charts, looking at the performance of golden crosses in the index going back to 1930.
The table on the right looks at golden crosses, and the subsequent performance of the index when both the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average are rising.
They certainly make some nice viewing.
