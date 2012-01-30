A 'Golden Cross' Is About To Appear In The S&P 500...

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: The Chart Store

Fans of technical analysis, take note.A ‘golden cross’ appears imminent in the S&P 500. What this means is the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average. It’s frequently seen as an auspicious trend.

Ron Greiss of The Chart Store sent us a big set of charts, looking at the performance of golden crosses in the index going back to 1930.

The table on the right looks at golden crosses, and the subsequent performance of the index when both the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average are rising.

They certainly make some nice viewing.

1930

1935

1940

1948

1953

1957

1961

1965

1970

1975

1980

1986

1990

1998

2003

2006

2010

