A 'Golden Cross' Is About To Appear In The S&P 500...

Fans of technical analysis, take note.A ‘golden cross’ appears imminent in the S&P 500. What this means is the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average. It’s frequently seen as an auspicious trend.



Ron Greiss of The Chart Store sent us a big set of charts, looking at the performance of golden crosses in the index going back to 1930.

The table on the right looks at golden crosses, and the subsequent performance of the index when both the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average are rising.

1930 1935 1940 1948 1953 1957 1961 1965 1970 1975 1980 1986 1990 1998 2003 2006 2010

