A Gobsmacking 1.43 Million People Came To See Vivid Sydney In Just 18 Days

Sydney during Vivid. Photo: James Morgan

Vivid Sydney has been a huge hit, with visitors to the light, music and talk festival jumping by 600,000 to hit 1.43 million, including 19,500 international visitors on Vivid Sydney travel packages, with 9,700 visitors from China. The visitor numbers are up 79% on 2013.

The opening weekend attracted 270,000 visitors, up 170 per cent on the previous year.

And despite Darling Harbour being a building site with the redevelopment of the exhibition centre, more than 250,000 people watched the lights and water show there.

The figures include more than 37,000 tickets sold for Vivid LIVE, 34,000 attending Vivid IDEAS and 15,000 tickets sold for Vivid Music.

The popularity of the expanded festival, which included Martin Place for the first time this year, saw ferries full and the public transport system struggling to cope with the increase in visitors.

The festival was also a social media hit, with the Vivid Sydney Facebook page receiving more than 870,000 likes and reaching an average of 2.8 million people daily.

Relive Vivid Sydney here with these amazing pictures.

