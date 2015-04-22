A global authority on geopolitical risk just posted a selfie with Kim Kardashian

Paul Colgan

This just happened.

Everyone recognises the person on the right, but with her is Professor Ian Bremmer, chair of the Eurasia group, global research professor at NYU, and one of the world’s leading commentators on geopolitical risk.

He’s followed closely by Wall Street and the global investment community, especially for his commentary on events in Russia. The incongruous photo has stunned some of his followers.

Australian hedge fund manager John Hempton was the first to respond to the tweet:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.