A global authority on geopolitical risk just posted a selfie with Kim Kardashian

This just happened.

With @KimKardashian, just back from Armenia (very different outfitting required!). pic.twitter.com/FYku3JV4CC — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 22, 2015

Everyone recognises the person on the right, but with her is Professor Ian Bremmer, chair of the Eurasia group, global research professor at NYU, and one of the world’s leading commentators on geopolitical risk.

He’s followed closely by Wall Street and the global investment community, especially for his commentary on events in Russia. The incongruous photo has stunned some of his followers.

Australian hedge fund manager John Hempton was the first to respond to the tweet:

@ianbremmer @KimKardashian Oh no, I am now only one degree of separation from Kim Kardashian. The evil in the world envelopes me. — John_Hempton (@John_Hempton) April 22, 2015

