HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Glassy TriBeCa Penthouse That Reminds Us Of The Apple Store Is On Sale For $48 Million

Meredith Galante
tribeca $48 million penthouse

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A penthouse on Hudson Street in TriBeCa that looks like a glass cube has raised its price $3 million and is now asking $48 million, according to Curbed.The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom apartment has 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River.

The home spans 7,500 square feet indoors and 4,500 square feet outdoors.

The apartment sits on top of a Art Deco loft.

The staircase is made of steel and glass.

The home has self-adjusting light and shade systems.

The kitchen features custom white lacquer cabinets and bluestone counters.

The windows are 18 feet, floor to ceiling.

This private living room has a fireplace and wine rack.

The bedrooms have beautiful wood floors and views.

The bathroom has a honey coloured onyx bath and steam shower, Jacuzzi, and a sauna.

