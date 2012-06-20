HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Glassy TriBeCa Penthouse That Reminds Us Of The Apple Store Is On Sale For $48 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A penthouse on Hudson Street in TriBeCa that looks like a glass cube has raised its price $3 million and is now asking $48 million, according to Curbed.The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom apartment has 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River.



The home spans 7,500 square feet indoors and 4,500 square feet outdoors.

