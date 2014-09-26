A Girl Has Jumped Out Of A Plane To Show Just How Much She Wants An Internship At An Australian Startup

Alphatise, the Australian e-commerce startup which enables consumers to get deals on almost anything, is searching for an intern and it’s dangling a hefty $100,000 package to attract the right candidate.
Unless you’re a whizz kid or happy to go and work in the mines, landing a $100,000 package straight out of uni is an opportunity which doesn’t present itself often and candidates are doing some insane stunts to get the startup’s attention.
One applicant, 19-year-old Anna Bezuglova, is studying finance and economics at Sydney University, she’s terrified of heights but for this job she’s “willing to take the plunge”. Literally. She jumped out of a plane for her application video.
“Alphatise is a source of inspiration for me, and a company that would be a dream of mine to be a part of for the 12 months (or hopefully longer!),” she wrote in her application.
Here’s the video.
The successful applicant will be paid a $50,000 salary, be allocated $50,000 in stock options and be given a company car, laptop and a phone.
Winners will be judged on the best video and most votes.
There’s more here.
