A Gigantic Rubber Duck Floated Through London's Financial District Today

A 50 foot-tall rubber duck floated through London’s financial district today to celebrate the launch of a Jackpotjoy.com’s Facebook FUNdation, an initiative granting funds and rewards for wacky ideas to encourage the British to laugh more.
The Daily Mail reports that a team of eight people spent more than 800 man-hours cutting and welding together the parts of the duck to make sure it was airtight before it began its swim.
Check it out:
Photo: Twitter/@Millykate23
Photo: Twitter/@mumhadoneofthose
Photo: Twitter/Gamerios55
Photo: Twitter/@asabenn
Photo: Twitter/lovesouthseaXX
SEE ALSO: British Vandals Get Light Sentence Because Their Graffiti Is So Good
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.