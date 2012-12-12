A Gigantic Rubber Duck Floated Through London's Financial District Today

A 50 foot-tall rubber duck floated through London’s financial district today to celebrate the launch of a Jackpotjoy.com’s Facebook FUNdation, an initiative granting funds and rewards for wacky ideas to encourage the British to laugh more.



The Daily Mail reports that a team of eight people spent more than 800 man-hours cutting and welding together the parts of the duck to make sure it was airtight before it began its swim.

Check it out:

Photo: Twitter/@Millykate23

Photo: Twitter/@mumhadoneofthose

Photo: Twitter/Gamerios55

Photo: Twitter/@asabenn

Photo: Twitter/lovesouthseaXX

