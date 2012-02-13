A Gigantic Rally Is Happening In Athens

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We mentioned earlier how markets around the world are rallying on the back of the Greek austerity vote. The most impressive performance though is in Athens.The Athens Stock Market General Index is currently up more than 5.4%.



It is actually very surprising and impressive, given how long the road remains for Greece and how real the possibility of default remains.

They still have to finish their debt restructuring (and vote on it) and get the rest of Europe to endorse the latest bailout all in just a manner of days. Images of Athens burning won’t help that at all.

