A gigantic new pier in Italy literally lets visitors walk across a lake

A new installation by renowned artist Christo lets people literally walk on water.

“The Floating Piers” is a new outdoor art installation by Christo Yavachev, who’s normally called just “Christo.”

It’s nearly two miles of saffron-coloured ribbon in northern Italy’s Lake Iseo that connects two islands to each other and to the mainland.

Based on the light of the sun and weather conditions, the fabric shimmers in different colours. Christo likened it to an abstract painting created in a physical space.

“You need to be there, walking it, on the streets, here. And it’s demanding,” he told the New York Times.

Christo thought up the idea with his wife 46 years ago.

The temporary exhibition will be taken down on July 3rd.

