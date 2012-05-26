HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Steel Tycoon Is Selling His Gigantic Miami Beach Estate For $45 Million

Photo: Obeo

Another hefty-priced estate has hit the market in Florida.A 21,750-square-foot home in Indian Creek is on sale for $45 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Leroy Schecter, chairman of steel manufacturing company Marino/Ware Industries, is the current owner.



Schecter, who spends most of his time in New York, listed the home about four years ago for $35 million. He decided to put it back on the market after seeing nearby homes fetch high prices, the WSJ reports.

Schecter plans on donating 90 per cent of his net worth to charitable causes after his death, including most of the proceeds from this sale.

The home features seven bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

Amenities include an elevator, a lower level with a 7-car garage, a billiards room, a gym, and a wine cellar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.