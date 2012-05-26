HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Steel Tycoon Is Selling His Gigantic Miami Beach Estate For $45 Million

Meredith Galante
flordia $45 million house

Photo: Obeo

Another hefty-priced estate has hit the market in Florida.A 21,750-square-foot home in Indian Creek is on sale for $45 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Leroy Schecter, chairman of steel manufacturing company Marino/Ware Industries, is the current owner. 

Schecter, who spends most of his time in New York, listed the home about four years ago for $35 million. He decided to put it back on the market after seeing nearby homes fetch high prices, the WSJ reports.

Schecter plans on donating 90 per cent of his net worth to charitable causes after his death, including most of the proceeds from this sale.

The home features seven bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

Amenities include an elevator, a lower level with a 7-car garage, a billiards room, a gym, and a wine cellar.

Welcome to Indian Creek Drive, a street filled with luxury homes.

The home is really open, with plenty of light.

The dining room has a classic elegance to it.

The ceilings soar.

The details in the house are incredible.

The view above of the billiards room is stunning.

There's another fireplace in the billiards room.

The bathrooms have hand-painted murals on the ceilings.

The pillars in the hallways are classic.

The tile on the floor and behind the stove is gorgeous.

What luxury home is complete with out an in-home gym?

Outside, there's an entire kitchen.

The house sits on two acres.

The infinity pool has a cabana house with two bathrooms, as well as steam and massage rooms.

The pool really does seem to go on forever!

The home sits on a gated island with a private golf course.

Want to spend the summer in the Hamptons?

DON'T MISS: This $35 Million Southampton Castle Is Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.