A giant Pac-Man is going to take on Sydney's Vivid light festival

This year’s Vivd Sydney — an 18-day mashup of light, music and ideas — will feature some of the biggest names in the creative industry including Grace Jones and David Attenborough.

But unlike other years, the largest light festival in the southern hemisphere will also be joined by a giant robotic Pac-Man game complete with glowing LED ghosts and three-metre maze.

Leading the project is a group of students from the University of New South Wales who have turned the popular arcade game into a real life creation using a mix of programmable LED strip lighting, laser-cut and 3D printed materials and image recognition.

The game is being constructed by members of CREATE — a student club at UNSW with over 1500 members — which aims to bring innovative students together to develop practical skills in engineering, invention and design.

“Intel approached us to come up with an idea for the display. We thought the project would be a fun and entertaining way to combine robotics and a game everyone is familiar with,” says CREATE President Nathan Adler, who is in his final year of a combined Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Commerce degree at UNSW.

“The maker movement is a community of entrepreneurs and innovators who enjoy creating new technology and products using elements of electronics, design, computing and robotics,” he explains.

The Vivid Sydney light festival is known for being a favourite amongst tourists and locals thanks to its impressive light installations and building projections.

Last year, the major light exhibition hit 1.43 million visitors in the space of 18 days with 270,000 attending the opening weekend alone.

The Pac-Man game will be part of the Intel display in Martin Place from 22-24 May and from 29-31 May.

Vivid Sydney 2015 starts on the 22nd of May and finishes 8th of June 2015.

